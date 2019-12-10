Workman speaks at Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club recently welcomed Mark Workman as its guest speaker. Mark spoke on behalf of the Legacy of Hope organization, formerly known as the Alabama Organ Center. Mark’s son, Andrew, died at the age of 19 in 2014, and the family wanted to carry on his legacy by donating his organs. Andrew’s liver and both kidneys were harvested for transplant. He noted that the organ donation process is done with great care and compassion; it is not something that is taken lightly. Through his son’s gift, lives were saved.
Since that time, Mark has become an ambassador and spokesperson for the Legacy of Hope, which is a part of the national organization Donate Life. Donate Life will have a float in the New Year’s Day Rose Parade, and it will feature 46 floragraphs (all-natural floral photographs) of organ donors from around the country. Andrew’s photo will represent Alabama in the parade. In addition, donor recipients will ride on the float. The Workman family will assist in preparing the float, which will be titled “Light in Darkness.”
The Legacy of Hope’s motto is “From grief, hope. From loss, legacy.” A single organ donor can save the lives of 8 people, and as many as 100 people can be helped through a single tissue donor. Currently, more than 100,000 people in the United States are waiting for organ or tissue donors. Mark urged everyone to register as an organ donor; the process is as simple as having a notation on your driver’s license. Visit the Legacy of Hope’s website for more information on becoming an organ or tissue donor at legacyofhope.org.
The Lions Club meets weekly on Wednesday at noon at PoFolks.
