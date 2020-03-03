The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the 27th year of the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Everyone is invited to line E. College Street in Downtown Enterprise on March 14 to celebrate this free family friendly event.
In keeping with tradition, the parade will begin at noon at the Coffee County Courthouse located at 99 S Edwards St.. The lone Grand Marshal will make his way down the block of E College St, circle the Boll Weevil Monument, and return to the courthouse wielding the Irish Flag and dancing to cheers from the crowd!
Once again, an open call to nominate this year’s Grand Marshal was put to the public. The main criteria being that the nominee had to be of Irish decent and physically capable of carrying the flag throughout the entire parade route. A total of six nominees were submitted with a short paragraph about their lineage, and their community contributions.
“The response from the community was astounding! 2 of the 6 candidates were too close to call, and since it’s a one person parade a second vote had to be called for in a head-to-head poll,” said Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber. “In a matter of four hours, over 1,300 votes were recast via Facebook. It was still close, but with 52% of the vote Sean Roehler will serve for the second year in a row. Luke Stewart was the runner-up.”
Upon notification of his win Roehler said, “I just want to say the biggest of thank yous to all of you that made this happen. It’s been an awesome week and lots of fun but seeing all of the support and votes flying in has really meant a lot.
“Getting to do this is a huge honor because I get to show my pride for my Irish heritage, I get to be part of one of the coolest traditions in our little town and also because I know you guys put me there.”
Last year, the Chamber added the Half Pint 0.5K following the parade. The satirical “race” is a spin on traditional 5K events.
“It’s a daunting 546-yard dash to the finish line, complete with a donut station about 100 yards in” Grantham said.
Finishers will be rewarded with a reception for their accomplishment at CrossFit FXT where everyone gets to pose with the MEGA trophy and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks. There is even a frosty green adult beverage for anyone 21 and over who’d like to partake, thanks to Sixtel Bottle and Growler House.
“Once again, we were overwhelmed by the support from our community and local businesses,” Grantham said. “We have already reached 500 registrants, which is a tremendous opportunity to spotlight Downtown Enterprise, and our local merchants.”
Additional details can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com as well as Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.