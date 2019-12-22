The fifth annual Wreaths Across America Ceremonies were held at the Enterprise and Elba Cemeteries on Saturday, Dec. 14.
In addition to the regular Ceremony in Enterprise, recognition for the Bells Across Alabama Event on Dec. 14 by Clair Murphy was held that day as well. The American Legion also held a special ceremony for one of the people the Legion Hall is named for.
Mayor Cooper read a Proclamation from the City. Stephen Adcock from Enterprise State Community College read the Resolution from the State of Alabama regarding the issue of veterans suicide. Navy Veteran John Logsdon gave the keynote speech on this issue. The Daleville ROTC Color Guard and the Ozark Color Guards as well as their cadets participated in the ceremonies and laying of the wreaths. Members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart participated in the laying of the Honor Wreaths.The Event was Co-sponsored by the Coffee County Veterans, the Enterprise Civitan Club, the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution,and the American Legion.
Over 1,500 wreaths were laid on the graves of veterans in over two dozen cemeteries in Coffee and Dale Counties. The event started 5 years ago with 18 wreaths and has steadily grown each year. The Location Coordinator, Travis Parker, stated that he always gets a few extra wreaths so that if anyone has a relative that needs one, they may be picked up at WVVL 101 by the Boll Weevil Monument. A donation of $10 per wreath is appreciated, but not required.
