Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH THIS EVENING. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS 15 TO 20 MPH WITH A FEW GUSTS OF 30 TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...GIVEN THE WET SOILS, TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN WITH THESE WIND GUSTS AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&