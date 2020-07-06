Highlights of Enterprise YMCA from 1974-present:
1974 — Construction of a new gymnasium — basketball, volleyball, and daycare.
1976 — Olympic size pool constructed.
1977 — Tennis courts — 4 color coated asphalt courts.
1978 — After School Camp pick up for ages 5 — 12 years. Richard Pipkin was instrumental in starting the After School Camp along with staff and volunteers. The first Camp Director was Reese Byrd.
1979 — State Licenses Christian Preschool ages 2 ½ — 5 years. Richard Pipkin started the Preschool. Dorothy Wilkins was the first Preschool Director.
1979 — Youth soccer started. This was started by Richard Pipkin and Coach Ted Yates.
1980 — Replaced gymnasium concrete floor with wooden floor. This was organized by Richard Pipkin and Jerry Byrd, Board President.
1982 — Additional lights, sprinkler system and fence on soccer/t-ball fields.
1984 — Addition to Fitness Center Cardio Vascular Room and Nursery. Richard Pipkin was Executive Director.
1998 — Renovation of E. L. Gibson YMCA Fitness Center — new equipment. Richard Pipkin was Director and Dr. Kelsie Jennings was Board President.
2000 — Additional Summer Camp/After School Camp rooms (4) and Preschool rooms (2). Richard Pipkin was Director and Dr. Kelsie Jennings was Board President.
2008 — New wooden floor — aerobic room. Richard Pipkins was Director and Dr. Kelsie Jennings was Board President. They were both instrumental in this update.
2015 — New rubberized floor in weight room/cardio room. Richard Pipkin was Director and Dr. Kelsie Jennings was Board President.
2017 — Paint and renovated fitness center.
2018 — Painted gymnasium and camp rooms, exterior and interior.
2019 — Digital sign.
2020 — Implemented an electronic check-in system at fitness center.
2020 — Re-plaster/retile pool and caulk deck. Richard Pipkin was Director and Dr. Kelsie Jennings was Board President.
