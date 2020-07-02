On June 25, the Enterprise YMCA celebrated its 50th anniversary and reaching its pool-project goal $75,450. The YMCA was able to reach the pool goal, “Thanks to the community,” according to Richard Pipkin, YMCA Director.
There was a prayer led by Pastor Ben Bowden. The YMCA recognized the accomplishments of serving God and others for 50 years. Pipkin read Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all our ways acknowledge him and he will direct our paths.”
Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper read the proclamation to the YMCA during the celebration. The following people were recognized: City Council members Gene Goolsby, Al Miller, Sonya Rich, Turner Townsend, Perry Vickers, Rhett Marquis (state representative and board member), Jimmy Holley (senator), Jim Thompson (county commissioner), Greg Faught (ECS superintendent), YMCA staff and board of directors, and Leigh Cassady (decorations). Also, Wallace Miller (former state senator) was instrumental in promoting YMCA programs. Pipkin also thanked the following for their support: Walter Hill and Mindy Collier of Wiregrass United Way; Dr. Barbara Alford of Wiregrass Foundation, Dr. Roger Williams of E. L. Gibson Foundation; and Bruner Dicus, Danny Dicus, and Bob Sanford of ALFAB.
Pipkin recognized Dr. Kelsie Jennings for being the board president for 17 years. He also recognized James Barnes, Bert McCreary, and Billy Cotter for all being Honorary Board Members for Life. Honorary Board Members for Life is the highest honor a board member receives. Pipkin recognized Pat Howard for serving on the board since its beginning and being instrumental in raising funds. Pipkin expressed that he was thankful for the community, supporters, and volunteers.
The YMCA is very thankful for the $75,450 raised for the pool project. The YMCA is the only pool in Enterprise offering progressive swim lessons. Enterprise City Schools and the Wiregrass Swim Team utilize the pool. The YMCA is grateful to offer the pool to the Recreation Department, Enterprise State Community College, and the Enterprise City Schools.
YMCA Board Presidents
Bart Engram, Sr. 1970-1972
Jackie Brunson 1972-1974
Jerry Byrd 1974-1976
Ira Hartwell 1976-1977
Jerry Byrd 1977-1981
Bill Searcy 1981-1982
James Barnes 1982-1983
Jackie Thompson 1983-1984
Jerry Byrd 1984-1986
Dale Townsend 1986-1988
Joe Paul Stewart 1989-1989
Jerry Byrd 1989-1991
Dotty Porter 1991-1995
Joan Newman 1995-1997
Kelsie Jennings 1997-2001
Joan Newman 2001-2003
James Barnes 2003-2007
Kelsie Jennings 2007-2020
YMCA Directors
Bob Elia 1970-1976
Neil Gillenwater 1976-1987
Pat Knight 1978-1981
Thom Parker 1981-1983
Jim Rhoades 1983-1984
Richard Pipkin 1984-present
Enterprise YMCA Improvements/Accomplishments 1974-present:
1974 — Construction of a new gymnasium — basketball, volleyball, and daycare.
1976 — Olympic size pool constructed.
1977 — Tennis courts, 4 color coated asphalt courts.
1978 — After School Camp pick up for ages 5-12 years. Pipkin was instrumental in starting the After School Camp along with staff and volunteers. The first Camp Director was Reese Bryd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.