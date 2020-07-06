campers photo

Enterprise YMCA Summer Campers enjoy a sweet treat for snack time. For more information about Summer Camp, Tennis Lessons, Fall Soccer, Fall Basketball, After School Camp, and State Licensed Preschool ages 2½ — 4, call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214. With Camp Counselor Josh White are Andrew Wiggins, Billy Mcclean, Noah Billings, Brody Williams, Cylas Polson, Colin Wilson, Ellie Moss, Alayna Whitlock, Penelope Hernandez, Timothy Ardis, Kaleb Flora, Sullivan Moss, Mason Carrington, Thomas Heath, Wyatt Davis and Brantley Archie.

 Submitted photo
