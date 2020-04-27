Power equipment tosses a cloud of dust into the air as a work crew attacks the tiles where the water line used to be in the swimming pool at the Enterprise YMCA.
The water has been drained and a major resurfacing project is underway at the pool — a summer fixture for Enterprise youth since the YMCA opened in 1970. Cox Pools, which last replastered the pool and replaced those tiles all around its water line in 1999, is restoring it again.
“When they replastered it last time they said it’d last 15 to 20 years — and it has been 21 years,” YMCA Executive Director Richard Pipkin said. “The community supported the Y with that project 21 years ago.”
He’s hoping for that kind of support from the public for this project, too. Work began on April 20 and the expected completion date is around May 15.
Pipkin has seen just about everything in his 43 years at the Enterprise YMCA — and the last 36 as its executive director. But he hasn’t seen anything like the effects of COVID-19 — which has cost him his employees, who have been furloughed.
Still, the grounds are spotless, the trail has been cut and the grass is nicely trimmed, due to Pipkin’s work.
“I cut this because they’re on furlough,” he said. “But I really don’t mind a bit. It’s my therapy.”
What’s missing is what Pipkin calls the Y’s biggest asset — “Our kids,” he said.
If there is one thing acting as a positive — and even the super positive Pipkin has had to look close to find it — from the virus is the time to make this pool project happen.
“I don’t have a choice,” he said when asked why the project had to happen now.
It’s a huge undertaking — with a price tag of $75,450.
“God continues to bless our families at the Enterprise YMCA and our community,” Pipkin said, adding the Y is grateful for your support and your continued financial assistance in getting the pool repaired. “The children are so anxious and anticipating the Enterprise YMCA pool to open.”
The pool has been an integral part of the summer programs at the Y, which takes a tremendous amount of pride offering the youth jobs certified by the American Red Cross program. It has provided a safe place for children and adults to learn how to swim, participate in water aerobics and have fun. As part of the YMCA summer camp program, kids that do not have access to pools have an opportunity to swim.
Unfortunately, while some of the cost of the project is covered, there is still a shortfall of $35,450.
“We are asking all of community and our most dedicated donor to help us close this shortfall by making a generous contribution so we can have the Enterprise YMCA pool ready for summer,” Pipkin wrote in a press release about the project.
The Y is the only pool open in Enterprise that offers progressive swim lessons to youth and adults. By making a 501©(3) tax deductible contribution, it will allow the YMCA to continue offering aquatic activities.
“The Board of Directors, staff and I would encourage the recreation center, ESCC, the school system to call if we can assist in any way,” Pipkin said.
The Enterprise YMCA had to cancel its annual Y Day this month. Pipkin is promising a big party for the Y’s 50th annual celebration later this year.
“Without wonderful, caring people like you, the YMCA would not be able to offer quality Christian programs in aquatics, youth sports, fitness and day care,” Pipkin said.
“The Enterprise YMCA Board of Directors, staff and I hope to open soon. We will continue to follow regulations and guidelines given from the National YMCA office and the Alabama Department of Public Health, focusing on safety and health issues first. We hope and pray to plan a big 50th anniversary celebration in September.”
Pipkin has been at the Enterprise YMCA for 43 of its 50 years. He was the program director in charge of aquatics, youth sports, fitness and daycare from 1977-84, before he was made executive director. He expressed his appreciation to YMCA Board President Dr. Kelsie Jennings.
“We are all really so appreciative for the support the community has always given us,” Pipkin said. “They’ve never failed to come through on projects supporting the YMCA.”
He added the YMCA’s emphasis will continue to be for youth development, for healthy living and for social responsibility.
For details on how to help or for more information, contact the Enterprise Family YMCA, P.O. Box 310700, Enterprise, AL 36331; or call 347-4513 or 347-0234; email at enymca@centurylink.net. The website is enymca.org.
