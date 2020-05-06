The Enterprise YMCA Staff and Board of Directors are grateful to the community reaching 80% of the goal for the Enterprise YMCA pool restoration project providing programs for day care, swim lessons and leisure swim. More than $60,000 has been raised toward the goal of $75,450. The Y is open with a special camp for ages 5-12 that started May 4. KinderCare for ages 2 1/2 to 5 starts May 11. Director Richard Pipkin is grateful to the staff working the month of May. Hopefully, when numbers increase additional staff members can be hired. Other programs will be starting soon, including swim lessons, fitness and tennis. For more information call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214. Pictured are (from left) day care director ages 5-12 Cade Pearson, YMCA Director Richard Pipkin, YMCA Board President Dr. Kelsie Jennings and desk clerk Kaleb Seay. Seated, (left to right) are office managers DeeDee Thomas and April Gayford.
