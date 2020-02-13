ymca photo

Enterprise YMCA State Licensed Christian Preschool ages 2 1/2-5 years celebrated Valentine’s Day with certified preschool teacher Felicia Holley at the YMCA party. Register for on going programs: soccer, ages 3-17 years, Taekwondo, After School Camp ages 5-12 pick up at Elementary schools, kinder camp, summer camp, fitness classes and more. For more information call 334-347-4513 (office) or 334-347-0214 (fitness center).

 Enterprise YMCA
