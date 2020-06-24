ymca photo

Former Enterprise YMCA Board President Jackie Brunson is grateful to receive a generous contribution from the Nichols family years ago. Pictured are Brunson, Renzel Nichols and Frances Nichols. The Enterprise YMCA will celebrate 50 years of service to the community Thursday, June 25, at 6:30 p.m. Please join the fun, celebration and recognition. For more information call 334-347-4513 or 334-347-0214.

 Enterprise YMCA
Load comments