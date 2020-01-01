The Kinston girls basketball team doesn’t have many veterans, but they count on the ones they have.
Courtney Lunsford is the Bulldogs’ lone senior. Addison Musgrove is the team’s only junior. Four sophomores and six freshmen complete Kinston’s roster.
“We’re real young,” coach John Sansom understated about his team, which went 5-3 before the school holiday break. “We played good at times, and at time we didn’t play the way I think we should have played.
“If we can improve each game I think that’ll be a plus. Right now I’m trying to put all the pieces together and try to get my best five out there. That’s what we’re looking at right now.”
Lunsford leads the Bulldogs both on the court and off.
“I told her at the first of the year she’s a senior and she’s going to have to lead by example,” Sansom said. “I think she’s done that. She’s averaging about 20 points per game.
“She just passed the 1,000-point milestone in a game recently against New Brockton.”
Musgrove is the team’s point guard and its only junior.
“She doesn’t score a whole bunch of points but she’s dishing out several assists per game,” Sansom said.
Three of the sophomores start, including center Faith Peters, whose improvement from last season has been evident.
“We’ve seen progress with our rebounding,” Sansom said. “In the past Faith has had a big tendency to get in foul trouble early. She’s got some experience and she’s learning to stay away from bad fouls — being in better position and not making the mistake. She’s spending more time on the floor.”
Kelsi “Boo” Cardwell is averaging around 13 points per game.
“She played for me as a seventh-grader,” the coach said. “Her eighth-grade year she had a labrum tear and had surgery at midseason. Last year at the end of volleyball season she blew out her ACL and didn’t play any.”
Sydney Danford is a first-time starter at the 2 guard spot.
“She’s worked at it in the offseason and earned her starting position,” Sansom said. “She’s played very good defense and makes a lot of hustle plays.”
The freshman class is young, obviously, but contributing. Bailey Maddox has come off the bench to spell Peters inside. Claire
McReynolds has been the Bulldogs’ “sixth man,” along with Caitlyn Wilson.
“They’re still in that learning process, so if they get better each game come next month we may be in contention for the area,” Sansom said.
Class 1A, Area 3 will be very competitive — and very balanced.
“Florala looks good, Elba looks good, Brantley’s always going to be a tough. We’re not in an easy area,” Sansom said. “It’s just whoever shows up the night of the game. That’s when coaches earn their pay when you’ve got two teams that are evenly matched. We’re all pretty evenly matched. I’m not going to say we’re the weaker team. It’s so wide open. Four teams that whoever’s better prepared and ready to play at the time will win.
“This makes 33 years for me. Fans say they’d rather see the blowouts. I’ve been on both sides of those. I like the close ones. You want your money’s worth when you go out there. Win or lose, both teams giving it 100 percent and it comes down to a missed free throw or a missed layup.”
The coach said Kinston has improved on its shooting. The Bulldogs have spent a lot of time shooting the ball, he said. Offensive balance will be a key in area play.
“Everybody focused on Courtney last year,” he said. “Now, Faith is doing a little bit better inside and with Boo shooting from outside they can’t focus on Courtney so much.”
