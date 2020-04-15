The kids have their teams. They know what jersey number they’ll have. The uniforms have been distributed. League schedules are set. Billy Powell is just waiting on word he can open up play again at the Enterprise Parks and Recreation Department.
Powell, the longtime director of the Enterprise Parks and Rec, has seen opening days come and go, usually by early April. This spring, Powell, an estimated 800 young athletes and countless other workers and fans have yet to see a ball thrown or a bang-bang play at first base.
The COVID-19 pandemic, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s stay-at-home order, have usual spring activities on hold.
Powell said everything is in place for the season to begin, and while he and others are prepared, they’re just waiting for now.
“That’s all we are doing right now,” Powell said. “It’s all we can do.”
Practice was set to begin for the players — almost 600 boys and about 200 girls — on March 16, but that was pushed back to April 1. Gov. Ivey then shut down non-essential gatherings until the first of May.
“That is still in question,” Powell said. “We will see what happens.
“Our goal is to have a season. But, at some point and time we will have to cut ties with that plan. Our goal is by May 1 to be playing baseball and softball. We will practice for a week. We will establish our season first and if all-stars are still available then we will worry about that. All-stars only account for small percent that participate. Our goal is to try to play our leagues first.”
Parks are often crowded this time of year with the sound of cheering from players and parents, grandparents and fans in general.
“People love and enjoy coming out to the ball games,” Powell said. “Even people that played in the program years ago will come back for the social part. They will visit, probably people they don’t see at any other time. The games of baseball and softball bring a lot of people together. They are able to catch up and see how things are going with each other. Shutting them down is basically like a bear in hibernation. We have been forced to hibernate.
“Everyone has been patient and understands. They see what’s going on. But still, the sooner we can get back the better for everybody. Everyone and everything is in place and ready to go.”
The Parks and Rec employees 24 people on a full-time basis. They maintain the park and the ball fields, as well as restrooms and office work, including scheduling and communications. There is seasonal help — about 45-50 scorekeepers and concession workers. Umpires are contracted out and with 11 fields operating, or 22 empires needed most days.
“It has affected more than just players,” Powell said. “We’re just waiting to get the all clear. We are looking forward to getting it all going and get back to normal with our activities.”
Powell said a week of practice is the minimum needed, and at that point players can begin to get into “their groove” during actual games.
The Parks and Rec has league play for boys ages 4-14 and girls ages 5-15.
