After a three-month pandemic delay, the Enterprise Parks & Recreation Department will have its opening day in baseball on Monday and in softball on Tuesday.
“Everyone’s excited about it,” EPRD Director Billy Powell said Friday. “The fields are in good shape and we’re ready to see ballplayers out there playing.”
Traditionally, the regular season would be over now and all-star teams would be practicing. The developments of COVID-19 continue to mess with organizations of all type and Parks & Recreation was no exception.
Baseball participation numbers remained fairly high and softball is “definitely down,” Powell said.
“We’re probably at about 20, 25 percent of the people were able to play,” he said. “We understand there’s various reasons. You can’t hold that against anybody. Hey, this is vacation time. We’ve heard, ‘We’d love to play, but we couldn’t because of other obligations.’”
Powell credited his assistant director, Blake Moore, for his hard work putting the season together.
“He’s had to reshuffle some teams to make sure the players that are still wanting to play are playing. He had to reshuffle some schedules,” Powell said. “It was a challenging year. It was an unusual year, you know?
“We’re going to battle through it. The important thing is we’re going to have this opportunity for our youth to come out and be able to play baseball or softball.”
Baseball will play on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursday. Softball is scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays, although Powell added the only Thursday softball likely will be the adult church league.
“Monday there’s a kickball organization that’s playing at the softball complex in Johnny Henderson Park, the four-field softball complex,” the director said. “The thing is, there’s some activity starting to build back up and people are wanting to get back outside and enjoy some quality of life and some recreational activity.”
A link to the schedules has been posted online at eprd.recdesk.com/Community/Calendar.
He said the baseball and softball season will wrap up “in mid to late July.”
“We’ll have about a five- or six-week season,” Powell said. “It’s a shorter season than normal, but it’s still the opportunity to be able to play.
“We still have to practice the safety (protocols) among ourselves and each other so we can continue to play. Everybody can do their part and we’ll do our part and they’ll have a great season.”
