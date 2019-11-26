EUFAULA — Lake Eufaula was the site for the Zion Chapel bass team’s final tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail on Saturday, Nov. 16. Although the results were not their best, all in all, they had a great run on their first-ever high school tournament trail.
When the team began its inaugural journey, they were anxious but excited. For the most part, they had fished only in area ponds with just a few big lake adventures. They realized that as they headed out to the big waters week after week that they had to be open-minded and dedicated. Not only did they want to achieve personal satisfaction, but they did not want to disappoint their family, community, captains, and sponsors who had invested so much time and money for them to have this experience.
The young anglers, along with their competitors, encountered their share of adverse weather conditions throughout the season — heat, humidity, wind, rain, and cold. For this reason, they went into some of the tournaments just hoping to stay the course; however, they fished with determination and finished each one with a showing for their efforts.
Out of 94 teams in the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, the team of Padgett/Young finished in 17th place, Devos/Lee finished in 18th place, and Dowdy/Jacobs finished 28th place for the season.
The overall team results posted for 2019 by Wiregrass Student Angler Trail show Zion Chapel in sixth place. They were preceded by Headland, first; Baldwin County, second; Rehobeth, third; Harris County, fourth; and Mary Montgomery, fifth. The Zion Chapel community is extremely proud of these young anglers, and the anglers are appreciative of the support garnered from their families, community, and sponsors who have encouraged them along the way.
While closing out their first year of competitive fishing on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail, they offer their congratulations to those teams who ranked ahead of them and to anglers of the year winners Marlin and Ingram from Lee Scott Academy. Also, they salute Headland bass team standout Aaron Cherry who signed a fishing scholarship with the University of Montevallo Wednesday, November 20. Cherry has been fishing with the Headland team for six years.
The Zion Chapel Team is not finished yet. It will continue fishing three other trails. The next tournament is scheduled Dec. 14 on the Airport Marine Trail at Lay Lake.
