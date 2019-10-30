The Zion Chapel High School Bass Team’s adventure continues. The team members are showing dedication to this sport as they venture out into large waters and seek to find the large fish. While they endeavor to compete with many teams with years of experience, they are holding their own as beginners.
Their fourth tournament on Oct. 12 was at Lake Tuscaloosa; this was their first Alabama BASS National High School tournament. This was one of four state regional qualifier tournaments. There were 147 high school teams entered in this tournament. With each new tournament they continue to learn that competitive fishing is much more than baiting and casting a line.
In order to increase their chances of locating a good spot and catching the big ones, they practiced fishing on Friday. However, pre-tournament fishing does not always translate into winning weights in the event. In this case, the weather on Friday, which is a major factor, did not compare to the weather the following day. Rain and cool weather rolled in during the night. It was an uncomfortable day, but the anglers never quit.
Following a day of pre-fishing, the anglers were required to attend a briefing/registration of the 2019-2020 of the Alabama BASS Nation High School Tournament Tiger Division. The ZC anglers were excited to wear their new jerseys made possible by their many sponsors and were featured on Sports Chat with Neal & Wally. No doubt this tournament was larger and more complex than any of the team’s previous tournaments.
On Saturday, Oct. 12, the teams began checking in at 5 a.m.; they departed the check point around 7 a.m. for an arduous day of fishing for the big ones. At the 2 p.m. weigh-in, the ZC anglers anxiously waited to learn their weights and see how they compared with their competitors. All ZC teams weighed in fish. The winning total was the Headland team with just over 8 pounds. Out of 147 boats, the ZC teams’ rankings were as follows, Padgett/Young 48th, Lee/Devos 56th, and Dowdy/Jacobs 91st.
The novelty of this tournament was the fact that the supporters of the teams back home were able to view the weigh-in on Facebook Live. The weigh-in and awards presentation lasted over three hours. This makes for a long day for anglers, captains, and supporters.
The ZC Bass Team adventure continued Saturday, Oct. 26, at Lake Martin as part of the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail. The captains had another difficult task because mother nature was not in their favor.
However, the anglers fought the adverse conditions and all teams caught the limit of five fish.
With 64 boats registered in this tournament, the team of Dowdy/Jacobs finished 19th with 8.28 pounds. They also weighed in a big fish at 3.10 pounds which put them in sixth place in the big fish competition for the tournament. The team of Padgett/Young finished 30th with a limit of five fish weighing 7.13 pounds. The team of Devos/Lee finished 52nd with a limit weighing 4.93 pounds.
The ZC Team will have their last tournament on the Wiregrass Student Angler Trail Nov. 16 at Lake Eufaula. Going into this tournament with 100 teams competing, the team of Padgett/Young is currently in 17th place, the team of Devos/Lee is in 23rd place, and the team of Dowdy/Jacobs is in 34th place.
The weigh-in for this tournament will begin at 2 p.m. at Lakepoint Resort State Park. The weigh-in is open to the public. Their supporters are invited to attend and show their support.
