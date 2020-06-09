The first day of workouts is almost always held at a slower pace, but the last minutes of Zion Chapel’s initial summer session on Tuesday was on the double.
“We thought it might rain, but we beat it. We got lucky,” Rebels head coach Randy Bryant explained late Tuesday morning.
By the time the clouds opened up, the Rebels had wrapped up Day 1.
“It feels great to be back out there,” Bryant said. “We had a pretty decent turnout. The state had some changes this year as far as paperwork. We’re just trying to get all that done before we get out there going.”
In fact, a couple of Rebels were held out of Tuesday’s workout for that reason.
Bryant said it was a productive day.
“All the kids are healthy. They were really pumped up, I think, when they got here. When they left they were tired, so I guess that’s a good thing. We got something out of them,” the coach said.
He talked about benefits of everyone — coaches, players, parents — being on the same page.
“We had a parent meeting in the stadium last Thursday. We asked them to social distance and wear a mask and I got on the PA system and let them know kind of what was going on. We handed out paperwork,” Bryant said.
“We try to overcommunicate and every way possible — remind text, the school Facebook, and our Zion Chapel athletic club Facebook. We try to communicate every way possible and make sure everybody’s on the same page.”
Every player had his temperature taken as he arrived. A hand washing station was set up and used before the players went to the field.
“Even today at the car, I’m telling them, ‘Make sure you do this, do that, this is how it goes,’” Bryant said.
Parents were told to expect those protocols.
“We try to make sure they’re onboard with what’s going on,” the coach said. “Hopefully, we can eliminate some questions before we even get started.”
It wasn’t football-only at Zion Chapel on Tuesday.
“We have a lot of kids that play three sports,” Bryant said. “We try to approach everything from whole athletic program. We require the athletes to lift weights. Our workouts are based on building bigger, faster, stronger, more powerful athletes.
“We don’t really focus in the weight room on a sport. We focus on trying to make better athletes. Then when they go to their coach, that’s when they’ll work on sports-specific.
“This summer’s a little different than most. Usually, we’ll do football weights, then football skill. And while football skill’s going on the kids that don’t play football are in the weight room. Then they’ll go to conditioning and at the end they would go to basketball or baseball. But with the way things are this year we can’t do that.”
He acknowledged some first-day butterflies.
“It’s kind of like going into your first game, you’re a little anxious — because you never know,” he said. “Our kids have been away for three months. You hear rumors that this kid has moved or this kid isn’t going to play. You wonder, are they really going to show up — and all that kind of stuff.
“We were pretty pleased with it. A couple were on vacation and we held out a couple that didn’t have paperwork. I feel like our numbers will increase a little bit and we’ll be closer to 100 percent tomorrow.”
The Rebels plan to work three days a week — on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — until the last week of June.
“We’ll transition to four days a week because it becomes more of a football emphasis for us,” Bryant said. “In June we try to let basketball and baseball stay involved. In years past, they had competition dates. Now, they can’t do that this summer (due to COVID-19), but I like to keep them in that routine.”
