Rachel Zou took home a first-place win after an exciting spelling bee at Dauphin Junior High School on Thursday morning.
After 28 full rounds lasting around an hour, Zou emerged victorious with the winning word, “Soberly.” Finishing as first and second runner-up were Minjae Kim and Chanwook Lee, respectively.
A total of 32 students participated in the spelling bee, which began around 9 a.m. in the DJHS Media Center.
According to teacher Erica Williams, the final three students correctly spelled all the words provided on their study list and pronouncers had to move to another list of words provided by Scripps Spelling Bee.
Williams said there was a “big turnout” for this year’s spelling bee to see the competition.
