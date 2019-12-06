20191206_ent_spelling_p1

The top three from Dauphin Junior High School's Spelling Bee were (from left) first runner-up Minjae Kim, winner Rachel Zou and first runner-up Chanwook Lee.

 Photo from Dauphin Junior High School

Rachel Zou took home a first-place win after an exciting spelling bee at Dauphin Junior High School on Thursday morning.

After 28 full rounds lasting around an hour, Zou emerged victorious with the winning word, “Soberly.” Finishing as first and second runner-up were Minjae Kim and Chanwook Lee, respectively.

A total of 32 students participated in the spelling bee, which began around 9 a.m. in the DJHS Media Center.

According to teacher Erica Williams, the final three students correctly spelled all the words provided on their study list and pronouncers had to move to another list of words provided by Scripps Spelling Bee.

Williams said there was a “big turnout” for this year’s spelling bee to see the competition.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments