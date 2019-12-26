Margaret Addison of Madison, AL and formally of Enterprise, AL passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Huntsville, AL. She was 86. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise with Reverend Ryan Martin officiating. A graveside service and burial will begin at 3:00 p.m. in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Highland Home, AL with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until time of service. She was born August 3, 1933 in Enterprise, AL to the late Larou and Ollie Mae Lewis Mixon. She received her Bachelor's degree in education/math from Troy State University and her Master's degree in mathematics from Ole Miss. She taught in Port St. Joe, FL, Wewahitchka, FL and Chipola Jr. College in Marianna. Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Rex Addison of Madison, AL; son, Joe Addison (Tiffany) of Madison, AL; two grandchildren, Parker and Seth Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
Addison, Margaret
