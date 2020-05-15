Joseph (Rex) Addison, Sr. of Madison, AL and formally of Enterprise, AL passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Huntsville, AL. He was 89. A graveside service and burial will begin at 2:00 p.m. in New Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Highland Home, AL with Reverend Brannon Bowman officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. He was born September 13, 1930 in Lapine, AL to the late Daniel Jett and Mattie Lee Addison. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret Mixson Addison and his sister Mattie Ruth Addison. Survivors include his sisters Margaret Lindsey, and Vivienne Mitchell, his son, Joe Addison (Tiffany) of Madison, AL; two step grandchildren, Parker and Seth Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Addison Sr. Joseph Rex as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries