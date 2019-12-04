Elizabeth Adkinson, age 87, of New Brockton, AL, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019 at her home. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 from 10 AM until 11 AM. Mrs. Adkinson was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Adkinson and son, Mark Adkinson. Survivors include her daughter, Anna Adkinson, New Brockton, AL; son, Tom Adkinson (Patrice), Jack, AL; sister, Faye Adkinson, Clintonville, AL; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.