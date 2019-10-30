Ms. Dot, as she was affectionately known by those who knew and loved her, went home to be with the Lord on October 28, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, after a short illness. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 31, 2019 at First Baptist Church New Brockton, with Rev. Nate Sims officiating. Burial will follow in New Brockton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 3:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory. She was an active member of First Baptist Church New Brockton for over 50 years. Dot was preceded in death by her husband, LA Adkison, her sons, Johnny and Larry Adkison, her grandsons, Jonathan Crates and Clark Whittaker. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Crates, New Brockton, AL; son, Michael Adkison (Misty) Bradenton, FL; daughter-in-law, Faye Adkison, New Brockton, AL; grandsons, Kristopher and Mason Adkison, Mobile, AL; Steve Whittaker (Shondra) Troy, AL; great-grandchildren, Joshua Crates, Seth Whittaker, Shelby Whittaker, Sheena Whittaker, Garret Whittaker, Lydia Harrison and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Encompass Home Health and Hospice for the incredible care they gave her in the last phase of her life. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
