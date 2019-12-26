Mrs. Alma Thompson Akridge, age 93, of Enterprise, AL died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at County Line Baptist Church, Enterprise, AL with Dr. Danny Wiggins officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 10:30 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Building Fund at County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, AL. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Akridge was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Akridge; a son, Donnie Akridge; nine brothers; and two sisters. Mrs. Akridge is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Rickey Lewis, Eufaula, AL; sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Mary Charles Akridge, Brewton, AL, Ron and Marla Akridge, Covington, VA; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Akridge, Hampton, VA; her grandchildren, Jason Akridge (Valeria), Nathan Akridge, Lori Akridge McStoots (Hallam), Garrett Akridge (Jada) as well as nine great-grandchildren, Sophia, Donnie II, Joseph, Chris, Maria, Bryce, Charlotte, Caleb and Joshua; two sisters, Jean Goodson, Enterprise, AL and Ann Linsenbach, Newport, PA. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
Akridge, Alma Thompson
To send flowers to the family of Alma Akridge, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
10:30AM-11:30AM
10:30AM-11:30AM
County Line Baptist Church
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Visitation begins.
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:30AM
11:30AM
County Line Baptist Church
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Funeral Service begins.
Dec 27
Commital Service immediately following
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:15PM
12:15PM
County Line Baptist Church Cemetery
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
1000 Highway 92
Enterprise, AL 36330
Guaranteed delivery before Alma's Commital Service immediately following begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.