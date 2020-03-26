Kathryn Brabham Anderson, age 85, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Hartford Health and Rehab. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 27, 2020 at Enterprise City Cemetery with Minister Mark Butts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her life time church, College Avenue Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her son, David Hughes; her brothers, Leontz Brabham (Modene); John Edwin Brabham (Smoky Stafford); Clifton Brabham (Dani); Haynes Brabham (Emily), her sisters, Margaret Brabham Crosby (Herbert); Inez Brabham Enter (Helmer); Jane Brabham Waters (Charles) and a brother-in-law, Lewe Max Pete Brown. Survivors include her son, Landy Hughes (Pam); daughter, Loretta Jarvis (Al); grandchildren, Shawn Hughes (Jenny); April Hughes Dominguez (Jose); Katie Hughes; great-grandchildren, Brennan Hughes; Grace Hughes; Liam Dominguez; Lucas Dominguez; Manny Dominguez; sister, Lavonne Brown. www.searcyfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Kathryn Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Graveside Service
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM
Enterprise City Cemetery
590 Main Street
Enterprise, AL 36330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Load entries