Thomas L. Bailey, age 71, died Sunday, May 24, 2020. A visitation service will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory with a graveside service to follow at 2:00 P.M. at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Pastor Patrick McBride officiating. Tom was a member of Heritage Church for 10 years. He enjoyed golf and cheering on the Auburn Tigers. He was a 1964 graduate of the Marion Military Institute, a 1970 graduate of Auburn University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, and was commissioned in 1971 as a 1LT in the US Army. He served 32 years in the Army as an Engineer and upon retirement moved his wife back to her hometown in Enterprise to live out the rest of their days surrounded by their family. Tom's family was everything to him and in addition to his wife, Sue, his children and grandchildren were his life. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Mildred Bailey, and his brother, Roy "Skip" Bailey, Jr. Survivors include his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Susanne M. Bailey, Enterprise; son, Patrick Barr and wife, Kelly, Lynn Haven, FL; daughter, Tracy Wynne, Enterprise; five grandchildren, Brody and Hollye Wynne and Bailey, Andrew and Maddie Barr; brother, Robert Bailey and wife, Kathy, Havana, FL; brother-in-law Mike McDurmont and wife, Linda, Birmingham, sister-in-law Brenda Bugg and husband, Dave, Alpharetta, GA; several loving nieces and nephews, several great-nieces and nephew and numerous cousins. In leu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Heritage Church, General Fund, 2911 Rucker Boulevard, Enterprise, AL 36330, or The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
