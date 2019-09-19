Fay Elizabeth Bardolf of Daleville went to be with our Lord on September 14, 2019 in Elba, AL. She was 77. Funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel, 4550 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, AL 36330. The family will receive visitors at 1:00 p.m. (Central Time) and the service will begin at 2:00 p.m. (Central Time). The burial will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. (Central Time) at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, 553 Highway 165, Ft. Mitchell, AL 36856. Fay was born on July 8, 1942 in Charleston, SC to Jesse and Marion Johnson. Fay graduated from Savannah High in 1960 after which she entered the Air Force. Fay was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force and served honorably from June 1961 until June 1966. While in the Air Force Fay was awarded the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award and Air Force Recognition. Fay married David Bardolf in Richmond Hill, GA on June 13, 1964, Fay and David were married for 55 years, she was a loving, committed and devoted wife. Fay and David traveled the country as David remained in the Air Force until 1992. David and Fay started an electronic repair company in Hilton Head, SC in 1986 where they enjoyed working together for many years. Fay and David settled in Daleville, AL in 2004 where Fay was a member of the Enlisted Wives Club, Center Library Book Club where she enjoyed each reading choice, General George Rucker Chapter of the UDC where she served on the Benevolent Committee. Fay is survived by her devoted husband David Michael Bardolf; son M. Keith Bardolf, LTC U.S. Army (Ret.) and his wife Madeline Bardolf, two granddaughters Michaela R. Bardolf and Rainey E. Bardolf all of Enterprise, AL; daughter Michelle Faye Hodges and her husband John A. Hodges, III, three grandsons Zane K. Hodges, Kemper J. Hodges and Hollis K. Hodges all of Marietta, GA; sister Judith Ann Watson (Eugene), brother Jesse LeRoy Johnson, sister Dorothy Louis Canterino; dedicated friend Marjorie F. Lowery (Steve) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Fay was preceded in death by her mother Marion Elizabeth Chaplin (3/2/1982) and father Jesse Archibald Johnson Jr. (10/25/2000). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Chaplin Family Cemetery Fund, Attn: Mr. Richard Baughman, 2460 Fort Mill Rd., Elgin, S.C. 29045. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.