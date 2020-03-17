George Gene Barksdale, Sr. died Friday, March. 13, at Huntsville hospital. He served as a Deacon at First Baptist Enterprise AL and at Providence Baptist Church in McLean VA. He moved to Madison in 2015 and has been an active member at First Baptist Church Madison,AL. He served as President of Kiwanis International Club in Enterprise and in 1996 was Enterprise Man of the Year. He also served on the Coffee County School Board. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Barksdale in 2001. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law; Buster and Babs Barksdale of Madison, AL, two daughters and sons-in-law; Joy and Charlie Seastrunk of Columbia, S.C. and Jamie and Sean Franklin of Alpharetta, GA., seven grandchildren; Trey Barksdale (Darlene), Stephen Barksdale (Soraya), Andrew Barksdale (Daniella), Stephanie Hill (Martin), Caitlin Nates (Jeremy), Jackson and Emilia Franklin and 10 great grandchildren, three sisters; Margie Henderson (Carl), Rachael Reimer (Gerry), and Janice Cochran (Gary); two brothers Perry Barksdale (Marcell) and Willie Barksdale (JoAnn). Funeral services for Gene Barksdale, 88, of Madison AL will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church Madison. The visitation will be held at 10:00 am prior to the service with burial following at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Boaz, Al at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations to Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Dr. NW Hunstville AL 35816. Downtownrescuemission.org www.legacychapelfunerals.com
