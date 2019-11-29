Earnest Paul Belcher, 67, a native of Elba passed away recently in Spain. Memorial services will be held Friday Nov. 29, 2019, 1:00 PM at Rocky Head Missionary Baptist Church. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba directing. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
