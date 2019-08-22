Danny Belcher, Jr. 48 a native of Elba passed away recently at St. Vincents Hospital. Graveside services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019, 11:00 A M at Shady Grove AME Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing.
Danny Belcher, Jr. 48 a native of Elba passed away recently at St. Vincents Hospital. Graveside services will be held Thursday August 22, 2019, 11:00 A M at Shady Grove AME Cemetery. Coleman Funeral Home of Elba, directing.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.