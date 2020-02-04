Mr. Harold Berry, age 82, of Elba, Ala., died Friday, January 31, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 6th, at 11 a.m., at Ino Baptist Church with visitation at 10 a.m., at the church with Rev. Garry Winstead and Rev. Wayne Russell officiating. Burial will follow in the Ino Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic and Military honors. Hayes Funeral Home of Elba directing. Harold was preceded in death by his wife of 57-years Lynda Carr Berry on May 13th, 2019, and his parents Mr. and Mrs. Lewie Coe Berry (Lena). Survivors are daughter: Candace Berry Forbes (Lyles), Smithfield, Va., son: Kim Berry, Montgomery, Ala.; daughter in law: Ginny Berry, Enterprise, Ala.; and grand-daughters: Ragin Berry Thompson (Trey), Birmingham, Ala., and Callie R. Berry, Enterprise, Ala. Harold was an active member of Ino Baptist Church, and a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, in Lodge 170 of Elba. He worked for Shell Oil Company for 30 years, and as a bus driver for the Elba City Schools following his retirement from Shell. Flowers are being accepted or in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Ino Baptist Church, 6157 Highway 134, Kinston, AL 36453 or The American Heart Association.
Berry, Mr. Harold
Service information
Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ino Baptist Church
6157 Highway 134
Kinston, AL 36453
Feb 6
Funeral Service
Thursday, February 6, 2020
11:00AM
Ino Baptist Church
6157 Highway 134
Kinston, AL 36453
Feb 6
Burial
Thursday, February 6, 2020
12:00AM
Ino Baptist Church Cemetery
6157 Highway 134
Kinston, AL 36453
