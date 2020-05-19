Joyce Ann Berryhill, age 87, of Valley, AL passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1932 in Winfield, AL to Hattie (Atkinson) and Felix Hollis. As an adult, she moved from Tuscaloosa to Mobile and then later to Enterprise, where she settled down to raise her three children, Doug, Cindy and Greg. She was active in Westview Baptist until she moved to Valley, AL to be closer to family. Joyce was a devoted mother, a joy to her granddaughters and a committed member of her church family. She adored Westerns and musicals, ice cream cones, the ocean and taking walks in nature. Joyce is survived by her daughter Cindy (Berryhill) Spence of Panama City, FL, her son Greg and daughter-in-law Sandra Berryhill of Auburn, AL, and her granddaughters Amy Spence and Lindsey (Berryhill) Seyedi. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Valley Baptist. A private, family service was held on Friday, May 15, at Meadowlawn Cemetery.

