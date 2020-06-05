Lee Pondexter Biggs, Jr. passed in peace at the age of 89 while at home and surrounded by family in Dallas, Georgia. Lee was born in Wikel, WV on November 20, 1930 to Lee Pondexter Biggs, Sr and Gladys Porterfield Biggs (both decreased). He was one of ten children, five sisters and four brothers: Lilian (deceased), Virginia "Ginny", Ruth "Bea" (deceased), Ronald (deceased), Bonnie, James "Jimmy", Brenda, Timmy, Jerry (deceased as infant). He was married and divorced twice, first to Tracey Patricia Roberts (deceased) and later to Patricia Bradley. He had three children with his first wife: Esther Margaret "Peggy" Brewster (deceased), Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Biggs and Sheila Ann Cannon. He was a proud grandfather of three: Christopher Ryan Cannon, Paige Cortney Cannon and Molly Ann Brewster. He was also blessed with seven great-grandchildren: Brooke Lynn Cannon, Bethany Mae Cannon, Ethan Kincaid Cannon, Maximus Kay Goldstein, Grady Michael Cannon, Jacob William Cannon, Zoey Renee Ballard. Lee enlisted in the Army on March 8, 1948 and served in Korea (infantry) and later in Vietnam (helicopter pilot). He retired from the Army as a Lieutenant Colonel. He received numerous metals & accommodations while serving including, but not limited to, the Silver Cross and Purple Heart. Lee lived an amazing and blessed life! He will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, a good friend, a proud patriot and Army veteran. Services will be held in Covington, Virginia at later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Wounded Warriors Project in behalf of retired LTC Lee P. Biggs, Jr. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com

