David W. Bishop of Enterprise passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. He was 70. A memorial service will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise. The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 3:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. David was born in Warren, Ohio but has been an honorary southerner since the late '70's. He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. Bishop and Alice Syster. Dave was an avid gun enthusiast and staunch supporter of the second amendment. He was a member of the NRA and Tri State Gun Club and participated in some local and many out of state matches. He especially enjoyed Glock Shooting Sports and Foundation Matches. He also enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Dave served in the United States Marine Corps from 1967 until 1971 and served one tour in Vietnam. He received several awards as a Marine to include the Rifle Sharp Shooter Badge. After graduating Ohio Institution of Technology in Columbus, Ohio with a degree in Electronic Engineering in 1975 he began working for Link Flight Simulation, now known as L3 Communication. He retired in 2018 after 42 years with the company. He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Betty Bishop of Enterprise, AL; children, Chris Bishop of Warren, OH, Beth Rigsby (Mike) of Warren, OH, Keri Gray (James) of Chancellor, AL and Ryan Bruce (Susan) of Deltona, FL; grandchildren: Zoey (Sam), Raven (Ivan), Sylvia, Asa, Taylor, Blade, Chase, Chasmin and Christina; and great-grandchildren: Leslie, Noven, C.J., Libby and Griffin. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He truly loved being a "Papa". All who knew him loved him. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the NRA, Wounded Warrior Project or your local Humane Society in Dave's memory. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
