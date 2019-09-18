Lamar Boswell, age 70, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at his home. Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Mynatt and Rev. Louie Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Survivors include his wife, Brenda Boswell; two sons, Jeremy Boswell (Michelle); Matthew Boswell; three grandchildren, Ryan Boswell; Evan Boswell; Gracyn Boswell, all of Enterprise; brothers and sisters, Charles Boswell; Kenneth Boswell (Melinda); Sara Free; Louise Ezell (Bobby); Mary Wallace (Paul); Chris Lowry; Janet Boswell. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
