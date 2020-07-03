Cheyenne Vanessa Bowman, age 12, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Elba, AL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, July 3, 2020 at Ino Baptist Church with Rev. Gary Winstead officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Children's Hospital, 1600 7th Ave., Birmingham, AL 35233. Survivors include her father and mother, Daniel and Connie Bowman, Enterprise, AL; mother and stepfather, Melissa and Shane Farris; brother, Joshua Bowman; sister, Hannah Bowman; sister, Kelsey Parks; her grandparents, Paul and Millissia George; great-grandmother, Ralphine George: grandparents, Mike and Julia Sanders; great-grandmother, Betty Sanders; grandparents, Anthony and Janet Grant; uncle, Jeremy Bowman; uncle, Marshall George; uncle and aunt, Kevin and Toni Gamble; aunt, Kristy Stanley; uncle, Ashley Sanders; numerous cousins. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
