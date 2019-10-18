Jimmy D. Brackins of Bellwood and formerly of Dothan died Monday night at his home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. from Wiregrass Funeral Home Chapel in Geneva. Burial will follow in Mt. Mariaha Cemetery in Bellwood with Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva directing.
