Billy E. Brantley, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on November 4, 2019 after year-long battle with cancer. Billy was 63 years old. Billy is a former resident of New Brockton Al and a 1974 Graduate of New Brockton HS. He was a resident of Plant City FL where he lived with his Loving Wife and Soul Mate Laurie whom He loved, adored and cherished very much. Billy served in the United States Navy before becoming a Police Officer in New Brockton then Moved to Montgomery and worked there on the Police Force. He moved to Hollywood FL in 1982 and was a police officer there until he retired. He moved to Plant City FL and worked with the State of FL as an Insurance fraud Investigator until He retired from there in 2018. He is Survived by his Wife Laurie, His mother Mary Brantley of New Brockton AL, his children, sisters, grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2pm at Bethany Baptist Church, New Brockton AL. www.hollowayfuneralhomefl.com
