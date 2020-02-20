Winona Brashears, age 72, of Elba, AL, passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in West Florida Hospital, Pensacola, FL. A private service will be held at a later date. Mrs. Brashears was preceded in death by a son, Anthony E. Brashears. Survivors include her husband, Lawrence James Brashears, Elba, AL; a son, Lawrence James Brashears, Jr; granddaughter, Audrey Brashears; daughter-in-law, Nancy Clark; five brothers, Tim Reynolds, Steve Reynolds, Dolan Reynolds, Allen Reynolds and Terry Reynolds; two sisters, Diana Allen and Noika Grantham; numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.

