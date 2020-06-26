Christlee Hilliard Britt passed away, Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at her residence. She was 84. Graveside Services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. from the Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Pamela Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon at the funeral home in Geneva.

