Johnny Mack Brown, 69, of Elba passed away recently at his residence. Funeral services will be held Saturday February 29, 2020, 11:00 AM at Coleman Funeral Home and Crematory of Elba. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
To plant a tree in memory of Johnny Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.