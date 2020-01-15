Rebecca Greasham Brown, 62 of Slocomb, Al and formally of Geneva, Al passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Living Waters C.O.G.I.C In Hartford, Al. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery and the Repast will follow at the Geneva County Farm Center.

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries