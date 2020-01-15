Rebecca Greasham Brown, 62 of Slocomb, Al and formally of Geneva, Al passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Living Waters C.O.G.I.C In Hartford, Al. Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery and the Repast will follow at the Geneva County Farm Center.
Brown, Rebecca "Becky" Greasham
To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.