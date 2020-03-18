Terry Raymond Brown, 76, of Williamsburg, passed away on March 14, 2020. Terry is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Audrey Brown; and two daughters, Juliana Rae Brown and Audra Brown Mirando. He served in the U.S. Army as a flight instructor and received many awards including but not limited to, the National Defense Service Medal, Army Aviation Distinguished Flying Cross, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal. Terry was a member of Cobham Park Baptist Church and the Colonial Virginia Aero Modelers Association. He enjoyed the outdoors and could be found sailing or fishing. He loved to fly, but more than anything he loved to spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Dr. Mary E. Burch Brown; daughters, Jena (William) Hughes and Wendy Burch; sister, Dr. Audrey Keebler; brothers, Tom (Paula) Brown and Todd (Carlyn) Brown; and grandchildren, Holly Hughes, Chase Hughes, Alexandra Burch, Brandon Brown, Alyssa Thomas, Stephanie Mirando and Candice Serrano. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cobham Park Baptist Church in Warsaw, VA. A service will be held on March 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. www.bucktroutfuneralhome
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Enterprise Ledger, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.