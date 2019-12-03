Myrtle Brunson, age 87 of Enterprise, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, November, 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Ben Bowden and Dr. Rob Paul officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 302 North Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. Survivors include two daughters, Libba Hartzog (Eric) Gardendale, AL; Blake Brunson, Enterprise, AL; her son, Rollins Brunson, Enterprise, AL; five grandchildren, Eric Tishaw, Huntsville, AL; Mitch Tishaw (Tonya) Hoover, AL; Josh Brunson (Nikki) Colorado Springs, CO; Jeremy Brunson, Alpharetta, GA; Savannah McKenzie, Enterprise, AL; great-grandchildren, Jace, Sawyer, and Cheyenne Brunson, Colorado Springs, CO, Morgan and Reagan Tishaw, Huntsville, AL; Madelyn, Cameron, and Nicholas Tishaw, Hoover, AL; nephew, Tommy Cutts, Dothan, AL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
