Mrs. Edna Earl Williams Burke, a resident of Level Plains, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home. She was 78 years old. A private family funeral service will be held for Mrs. Burke 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark. Interment will follow in Daleville Memorial Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing.Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com. Mrs. Burke was born March 31, 1941 in Cypress, Florida to the late George Dallas Williams and Mae Halford Williams. She and her family lived in various places while her late husband served in the United States Army. They settled in Daleville in 1976. She loved to photograph birds, flowers and scenic views. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Washington Poe Burke III; and her son, Richard Derrick Burke. Survivors include three sons, Ronald Burke (DeRita) of Montgomery, Terry Randall Burke (Johnnie Lynn) of Ozark, and Timothy Michael Burke of Daleville; one sister, Lucy Pearl Curnette of Florida; one brother, Johnny Williams of Florida. Six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 3500 Blue Lake Drive #225, Birmingham, Alabama 35243. holmanfuneralhome.com
