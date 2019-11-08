Bobby Joe Burks, Jr. 48 of Coffee Springs passed away recently at Wiregrass Medical Center. Funeral services will be held Saturday Nov. 9, 2019, 11:00 A M at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday Nov. 8, 2019, 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Coleman Funeral Home of Enterprise. www.colemanfuneralhome.net
