Robert Earl Buxton, born October 15, 1942, age 77 of Enterprise, AL passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Billy Smith officiating and Searcy Funeral Home directing. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. Mr. Buxton was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Liler Buxton of Enterprise, AL and his step-father Hugh Harper. Survivors include his faithful wife of 57 years, Janis S. Buxton, Enterprise, AL; 3 children, Austin Buxton (Beth), Tampa, FL, Denise Buxton (Gordon Bruce) and William Buxton (Kimberly), Enterprise, AL; 7 grandchildren, Dallas Buxton (Amanda), Milford, KS, Dalton Buxton, Tampa, FL, Christine Kimman, Orlando, FL, Danielle Buxton, Tallahassee, FL, Blaine Maund, Enterprise, AL, Ashlynn Buxton, Enterprise, AL and Ashton Buxton, Enterprise, AL; great grandchild, Jagger Anderson, Milford, KS. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
