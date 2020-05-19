Steve Virgil Bynum of Chancellor, AL passed away from natural causes on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was 64. A native of Enterprise, Steve was a beloved son of Mazie and Frank Bynum, longtime residents of the city, who predeceased him. Steve earned a B.S. degree in Biological Sciences from Auburn University and a PhD degree in Microbiology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After spending most of his career in medical science in Birmingham, Steve returned to his farm near Chancellor. Steve possessed a joyful spirit and an authenticity that endeared him to family and friends throughout his life. He approached his place in the world with a gentle presence and appreciation for all living things. Steve is survived by a family who loved him and cherished his company, including his two brothers, Joe Bynum (Jane), Birmingham, AL and Dan Bynum, Coffee Springs, AL; nieces, a nephew, many cousins and dear, dear friend, Sidney Johnson who was as close to being a daughter as a friend can be. Steve rescued many animals through the years and was a devoted volunteer at the Birmingham Humane Society. Memorial donations may be given to your local humane society. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
