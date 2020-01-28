Martha Fortner Byrd of New Brockton, AL passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 as a result of an auto accident. She was 85. Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend Kerry Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Enterprise, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Martha was born October 4, 1934 to the late William and Jewel Fortner. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Byrd; son-in-law, Terry Allums; brother, James Fortner; and sisters, Jean Griswold and Anne Richardson. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a faithful servant with a big heart. Survivors include her son, Jerry Byrd (Lisa) of New Brockton; daughters, Glenda Allums and Cindy Lee (Greg) both of New Brockton; sister, Lynn Grimsley (Joe) of New Brockton; grandchildren: Lauren Wade (Mark), Bryan Allums (Ashlie), Justin Allums (Lisa), Josh Allums (Elizabeth), Brandon Lee (Lara) and Brittney Lee; ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews as well as other relatives. Flowers will be accepted or donations be made in Martha's memory to: Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund, 1837 Hwy 51, Enterprise, AL 36330. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
Byrd, Martha Fortner
