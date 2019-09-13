Barbara Ann Cade Barbara Ann Cade of Samson, AL, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Southeast Health in Dothan. She was 59. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Evangelistical Pentecostal Church - 104 North Morris St., Geneva, AL with Pastor W.F. Lett officiating. Burial will follow in Samson City Cemetery under the direction of Wiregrass Funeral Home of Geneva. Visitation will be held Monday night at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
