Helen Ann Caldwell Helen Ann Caldwell of California passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was 62. Memorialization will be by cremation with a service scheduled at a later date. Helen was born January 5, 1958 to the late Joseph and Mary Bernsten. She was originally from California and a member of Saint Colomba Catholic Church in Dothan. She enjoyed the beach, gardening, and spending time outdoors. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Mark Caldwell of Enterprise, AL; sons, John Dean (Aquila) of Enterprise, AL and Mark Benjamin of Wisconsin; daughter, Sierra Victoria; sister, Eleanor Bernsten; brother, Dean Bernsten; sister, Mary Lindegaard; sister, Victoria Lang; and three grandchildren: Jasmine, Mackenzie, and Ori. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.
