Alice Cardona Heaven gained a beautiful angel, Alice Cardona, 81, of New York, passed away Sunday, December 29 2019. She was born in New York, February 25, 1938. She was a passionate, spunky person who loved fiercely. She had a way to welcome and love people in her life and making them feel valued. As a member of Saint John's Catholic Church and Green Hill Presbyterian Church she was loved for her unconditional passion to help the elderly regularly and her devotion for her tireless outreach. The dedication she had for her family was only surpassed by her faith and her love for our Lord and Savior. In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by brothers and sisters and uncles. Truly beautiful inside and out she is survived by her husband, Felix Henan Calderon; her children Sheila Soler (Victor), Eli Jimenez (Elizabeth), Maurice Calderon (Jessica), Leonard Calderon (Judy). Her legacy of love extends to her sister-Gladys Cardona, grandchildren, great grandchildren, god children, nephews, nieces and friends that loved her like their own family. A memorial service will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Saint John's Catholic Church, Enterprise Alabama. Visitation will be at 10:30 AM prior to the service. Another celebration of her life will be held in New Jersey, Saturday, February 1, 2020.The burial will follow.
Cardona, Alice
